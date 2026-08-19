Parker Messick And Guardians Face Giants On Aug. 19
Parker Messick will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the San Francisco Giants at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Messick has +112 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Messick is 9-7 with a 2.59 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 142 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.