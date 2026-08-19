Parker Messick And Guardians Face Giants On Aug. 19

Messick is 9-7 with a 2.59 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 142 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.