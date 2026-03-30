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Parker Messick
Cleveland Guardians

Parker Messick

Cleveland Guardians • #77 SP

Parker Messick And Guardians Face Dodgers On March 30

Parker Messick will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Monday, March 30 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Messick has +112 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Messick went 3-1 with a 2.72 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Dodgers averaged 5.1 runs per game last year, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Parker Messick

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