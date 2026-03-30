Parker Messick And Guardians Face Dodgers On March 30

Messick went 3-1 with a 2.72 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Dodgers averaged 5.1 runs per game last year, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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