Parker Messick And Guardians Face Cubs On April 5

Messick is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and five strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Cubs are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.1 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.