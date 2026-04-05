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Parker Messick
Cleveland Guardians

Parker Messick

Cleveland Guardians • #77 SP

Parker Messick And Guardians Face Cubs On April 5

Parker Messick will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field, on Sunday, April 5 at 4:40 p.m. ET. Messick has -158 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Messick is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and five strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Cubs are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.1 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Parker Messick

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