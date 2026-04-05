Parker Messick And Guardians Face Cubs On April 5
Parker Messick will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field, on Sunday, April 5 at 4:40 p.m. ET. Messick has -158 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Messick is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and five strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
The Cubs are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.1 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.