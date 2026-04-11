Parker Messick And Guardians Square Off Against Braves On April 11

Messick is 1-0 with a 0.82 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.