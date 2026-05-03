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Parker Messick
Cleveland Guardians

Parker Messick

Cleveland Guardians • #77 SP

Parker Messick And Guardians Take On Athletics On May 3

Parker Messick will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, May 3 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Messick has -120 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Messick is 3-0 with a 1.73 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Monday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Parker Messick

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