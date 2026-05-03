Parker Messick And Guardians Take On Athletics On May 3

Messick is 3-0 with a 1.73 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Monday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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