Parker Messick And Guardians Take On Angels On May 13

Messick is 4-1 with a 2.30 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.