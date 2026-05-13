Parker Messick And Guardians Take On Angels On May 13
Parker Messick will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Los Angeles Angels at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, May 13 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Messick has +114 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Messick is 4-1 with a 2.30 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
The Angels are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.