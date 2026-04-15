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Ozzie Albies
Atlanta Braves

Ozzie Albies

Atlanta Braves • #1 2B

Ozzie Albies And Braves Take On Marlins On April 15

Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves will take on the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, on Wednesday, April 15 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Albies has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Albies is hitting for a .290 BA, .342 OBP and .435 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 12 runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Marlins.

Chris Paddack (0-2) starts for the Marlins, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ozzie Albies

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