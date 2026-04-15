Ozzie Albies And Braves Take On Marlins On April 15

Albies is hitting for a .290 BA, .342 OBP and .435 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 12 runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Marlins.

Chris Paddack (0-2) starts for the Marlins, his third of the season.

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