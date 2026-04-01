Owen Caissie And Marlins Face White Sox On April 1

Caissie had a .192 BA, .222 OBP and .346 SLG with a 40.7% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .568 and he scored four runs. In 27 plate appearances, he hit one home run and drove in four runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 2 with two RBIs against the White Sox.

Shane Smith (0-1) gets the start for the White Sox, his second of the season.

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