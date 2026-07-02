Owen Caissie And Marlins Play Rockies On July 2

Caissie is hitting for a .240 BA, .299 OBP and .442 SLG with a 38.9% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 28 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Caissie has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen (3-9 with a 6.83 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.