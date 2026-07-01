Owen Caissie And Marlins Square Off Against Rockies On July 1

Caissie is hitting for a .239 BA, .299 OBP and .444 SLG with a 38.5% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 28 runs. In 231 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Caissie has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland (1-7) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 7.50 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.

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