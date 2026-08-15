Owen Caissie And Marlins Play Reds On Aug. 15
Owen Caissie and his Miami Marlins will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Caissie has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Caissie is hitting for a .227 BA, .288 OBP and .433 SLG with a 38.5% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored 36 runs. In 278 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 52 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Reds.
Brady Singer makes the start for the Reds, his 24th of the season. He is 5-11 with a 4.66 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.