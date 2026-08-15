Owen Caissie And Marlins Play Reds On Aug. 15

Caissie is hitting for a .227 BA, .288 OBP and .433 SLG with a 38.5% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored 36 runs. In 278 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 52 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Reds.

Brady Singer makes the start for the Reds, his 24th of the season. He is 5-11 with a 4.66 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.

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