Owen Caissie And Marlins Play Rays On May 15

Caissie is hitting for a .208 BA, .267 OBP and .349 SLG with a 40.8% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .616 and he has scored 13 runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 19 runs. Caissie has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Twins.

The Rays will send Jesse Scholtens (3-2) out for his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.