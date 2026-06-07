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Owen Caissie
Miami Marlins

Owen Caissie

Miami Marlins • #17 RF

Owen Caissie And Marlins Face Rays On June 7

Owen Caissie and the Miami Marlins will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at loanDepot park, on Sunday, June 7 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Caissie has +730 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Caissie is hitting for a .224 BA, .291 OBP and .382 SLG with a 41.9% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .672 and he has scored 18 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 30 runs. Caissie has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Rays.

The Rays are sending Griffin Jax (1-4) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Owen Caissie

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