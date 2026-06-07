Owen Caissie And Marlins Face Rays On June 7

Caissie is hitting for a .224 BA, .291 OBP and .382 SLG with a 41.9% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .672 and he has scored 18 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 30 runs. Caissie has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Rays.

The Rays are sending Griffin Jax (1-4) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

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