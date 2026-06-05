Owen Caissie And Marlins Square Off Against Rays On June 5

Caissie is hitting for a .228 BA, .296 OBP and .389 SLG with a 40.8% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .685 and he has scored 18 runs. In 169 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 30 runs. Caissie has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Nationals.

Drew Rasmussen (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.36 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.

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