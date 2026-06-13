Owen Caissie And Marlins Take On Pirates On June 13

Caissie is hitting for a .214 BA, .275 OBP and .381 SLG with a 39.7% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .656 and he has scored 19 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 35 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler (2-7 with a 4.91 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 13th of the season.

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