Owen Caissie And Marlins Play Pirates On Aug. 13

Caissie is hitting for a .227 BA, .289 OBP and .426 SLG with a 38.1% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored 35 runs. In 273 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 51 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Pirates.

The Pirates are sending Braxton Ashcraft (11-5) out for his 24th start of the season. He is 11-5 with a 4.08 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched.

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