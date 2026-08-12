Owen Caissie And Marlins Face Pirates On Aug. 12

Caissie is hitting for a .228 BA, .290 OBP and .427 SLG with a 38.2% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored 35 runs. In 272 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 51 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

Carmen Mlodzinski (6-4) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.51 ERA in 97 1/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.

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