Owen Caissie And Marlins Square Off Against Pirates On Aug. 11

Caissie is hitting for a .231 BA, .294 OBP and .433 SLG with a 37.9% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored 35 runs. In 269 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 51 runs. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Paul Skenes (9-10) is aiming for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.96 ERA in 129 2/3 innings pitched, with 162 strikeouts.

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