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Owen Caissie
Miami Marlins

Owen Caissie

Miami Marlins • #17 RF

Owen Caissie And Marlins Play Phillies On Aug. 19

Owen Caissie and the Miami Marlins will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 6:05 p.m. ET. Caissie has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Caissie is hitting for a .225 BA, .290 OBP and .431 SLG with a 38.5% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored 38 runs. In 286 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 52 runs. Caissie has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

Aaron Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 26th of the season. He is 4-9 with a 5.33 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Owen Caissie

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