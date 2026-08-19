Owen Caissie And Marlins Play Phillies On Aug. 19

Caissie is hitting for a .225 BA, .290 OBP and .431 SLG with a 38.5% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored 38 runs. In 286 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 52 runs. Caissie has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

Aaron Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 26th of the season. He is 4-9 with a 5.33 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched.

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