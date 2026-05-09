Owen Caissie And Marlins Play Nationals On May 9

Caissie is hitting for a .202 BA, .261 OBP and .323 SLG with a 41.4% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .584 and he has scored 11 runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 16 runs. Caissie has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Zack Littell gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.24 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.

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