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Owen Caissie
Miami Marlins

Owen Caissie

Miami Marlins • #17 RF

Owen Caissie And Marlins Take On Nationals On June 1

Owen Caissie and the Miami Marlins will face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Monday, June 1 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Caissie has +820 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Caissie is hitting for a .236 BA, .288 OBP and .403 SLG with a 41.3% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .690 and he has scored 17 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 29 runs. Caissie has recorded three steals on three attempts. He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last game against the Mets.

Cade Cavalli (3-3) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.62 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Owen Caissie

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