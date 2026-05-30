Owen Caissie And Marlins Face Mets On May 30

Caissie is hitting for a .232 BA, .286 OBP and .399 SLG with a 40.9% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored 17 runs. In 154 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 28 runs. Caissie has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Mets.

The Mets will send Christian Scott (0-0) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.20 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.

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