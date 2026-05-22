Owen Caissie And Marlins Take On Mets On May 22

Caissie is hitting for a .210 BA, .269 OBP and .361 SLG with a 41% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .630 and he has scored 15 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. Caissie has recorded three steals on three attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Braves.

Tobias Myers (0-1) takes the mound for the Mets to make his second start this season.

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