Owen Caissie And Marlins Play Mariners On July 8

Caissie is hitting for a .239 BA, .297 OBP and .459 SLG with a 39% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 30 runs. In 246 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Caissie has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Mariners.

George Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

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