Owen Caissie And Marlins Play Mariners On July 7

Caissie is hitting for a .236 BA, .292 OBP and .444 SLG with a 39.5% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 29 runs. In 243 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Caissie has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Athletics.

Bryan Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.17 ERA and 97 strikeouts through 99 1/3 innings pitched.

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