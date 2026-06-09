Owen Caissie And Marlins Square Off Against Diamondbacks On June 9

Caissie is hitting for a .221 BA, .287 OBP and .377 SLG with a 42% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .664 and he has scored 18 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 30 runs. Caissie has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Rays.

Zac Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.32 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.

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