Owen Caissie And Marlins Play Diamondbacks On June 11

Caissie is hitting for a .217 BA, .280 OBP and .385 SLG with a 40.7% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .665 and he has scored 19 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 33 runs. Caissie has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) against the Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 11th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 5.71 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.

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