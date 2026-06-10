Owen Caissie And Marlins Face Diamondbacks On June 10

Caissie is hitting for a .215 BA, .281 OBP and .367 SLG with a 41.6% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .648 and he has scored 18 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 30 runs. Caissie has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryne Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.60 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.

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