Owen Caissie And Marlins Take On Cardinals On April 20

Caissie is hitting for a .246 BA, .294 OBP and .426 SLG with a 42.6% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored seven runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Brewers.

Michael McGreevy gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.49 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

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