Owen Caissie And Marlins Play Brewers On April 19

Caissie is hitting for a .246 BA, .297 OBP and .421 SLG with a 42.2% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored six runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 13 runs. Caissie has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

The Brewers are sending Jacob Misiorowski (1-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.32 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.

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