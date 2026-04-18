Owen Caissie And Marlins Face Brewers On April 18

Caissie is hitting for a .245 BA, .300 OBP and .434 SLG with a 41.7% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored six runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 13 runs. Caissie has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Brewers.

Brandon Woodruff (1-0 with a 4.32 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.