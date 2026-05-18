Owen Caissie And Marlins Face Braves On May 18

Caissie is hitting for a .207 BA, .270 OBP and .342 SLG with a 39.7% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .612 and he has scored 14 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 19 runs. Caissie has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Rays.

JR Ritchie (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.32 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.