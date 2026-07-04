Owen Caissie And Marlins Play Athletics On July 4

Caissie is hitting for a .238 BA, .295 OBP and .449 SLG with a 39% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 29 runs. In 241 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Caissie has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Athletics.

Aaron Civale (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.92 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.

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