Owen Caissie And Marlins Play Athletics On July 3

Caissie is hitting for a .239 BA, .297 OBP and .440 SLG with a 38.6% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 28 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Caissie has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Jack Perkins gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.00 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

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