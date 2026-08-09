Owen Caissie And Marlins Face Angels On Aug. 9

Caissie is hitting for a .226 BA, .288 OBP and .432 SLG with a 38.6% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 33 runs. In 264 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 50 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Angels.

Grayson Rodriguez (3-4 with a 7.24 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 12th of the season.

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