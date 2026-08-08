Owen Caissie And Marlins Square Off Against Angels On Aug. 8

Caissie is hitting for a .226 BA, .288 OBP and .435 SLG with a 38.8% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .723 and he has scored 32 runs. In 260 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 50 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Angels.

Walbert Urena makes the start for the Angels, his 19th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 2.54 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched.

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