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Owen Caissie
Miami Marlins

Owen Caissie

Miami Marlins • #17 RF

Owen Caissie And Marlins Face Angels On Aug. 7

Owen Caissie and his Miami Marlins will face the Los Angeles Angels at loanDepot park, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Caissie has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Caissie is hitting for a .228 BA, .288 OBP and .439 SLG with a 38.9% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 31 runs. In 257 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 50 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Braves.

George Klassen (0-1) makes the start for the Angels, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Owen Caissie

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