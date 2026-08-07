Owen Caissie And Marlins Face Angels On Aug. 7

Caissie is hitting for a .228 BA, .288 OBP and .439 SLG with a 38.9% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 31 runs. In 257 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 50 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Braves.

George Klassen (0-1) makes the start for the Angels, his third of the season.

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