Otto Lopez And Marlins Play Twins On May 14

Lopez is hitting for a .335 BA, .367 OBP and .497 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .864 and he has scored 27 runs. In 177 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Lopez has recorded five steals on eight attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Twins.

Zebby Matthews will make his first start of the season for the Twins.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.