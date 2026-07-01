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Otto Lopez
Miami Marlins

Otto Lopez

Miami Marlins • #6 2B

Otto Lopez And Marlins Take On Rockies On July 1

Otto Lopez and the Miami Marlins will take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Wednesday, July 1 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Lopez has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lopez is hitting for a .333 BA, .366 OBP and .486 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .852 and he has scored 53 runs. In 358 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 37 runs. Lopez has recorded 16 steals on 19 attempts. In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 15th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 7.50 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Otto Lopez

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