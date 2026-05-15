Otto Lopez And Marlins Play Rays On May 15

Lopez is hitting for a .339 BA, .370 OBP and .497 SLG with a 17.7% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .867 and he has scored 27 runs. In 181 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. Lopez has recorded five steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Twins.

The Rays will look to Jesse Scholtens (3-2) in his third start this season.

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