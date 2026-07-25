Otto Lopez And Marlins Square Off Against Padres On July 25

Lopez is hitting for a .330 BA, .365 OBP and .495 SLG with a 13.9% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .860, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 62 runs. In 433 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 46 runs. Lopez has recorded 19 steals on 22 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Padres.

The Padres will send JP Sears (2-3) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

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