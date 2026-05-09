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Otto Lopez
Miami Marlins

Otto Lopez

Miami Marlins • #6 2B

Otto Lopez And Marlins Play Nationals On May 9

Otto Lopez and the Miami Marlins will take on the Washington Nationals at loanDepot park, on Saturday, May 9 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Lopez has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Lopez is hitting for a .351 BA, .381 OBP and .523 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .904 and he has scored 26 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. Lopez has recorded five steals on eight attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.24 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 32 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Otto Lopez

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