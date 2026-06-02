Otto Lopez And Marlins Play Nationals On June 2

Lopez is hitting for a .333 BA, .365 OBP and .466 SLG with a 15.9% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 33 runs. In 252 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 24 runs. Lopez has recorded 10 steals on 13 attempts. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double) in his last game against the Nationals.

Richard Lovelady (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.38 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.

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