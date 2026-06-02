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Otto Lopez
Miami Marlins

Otto Lopez

Miami Marlins • #6 2B

Otto Lopez And Marlins Play Nationals On June 2

Otto Lopez and his Miami Marlins will face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, June 2 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Lopez has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lopez is hitting for a .333 BA, .365 OBP and .466 SLG with a 15.9% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 33 runs. In 252 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 24 runs. Lopez has recorded 10 steals on 13 attempts. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double) in his last game against the Nationals.

Richard Lovelady (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.38 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Otto Lopez

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