Otto Lopez And Marlins Square Off Against Diamondbacks On June 9

Lopez is hitting for a .336 BA, .365 OBP and .480 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .845 and he has scored 36 runs. In 274 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 27 runs. Lopez has recorded 10 steals on 13 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Rays.

Zac Gallen (3-5 with a 5.32 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.