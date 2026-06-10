Otto Lopez And Marlins Face Diamondbacks On June 10

Lopez is hitting for a .341 BA, .369 OBP and .490 SLG with a 15.8% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .860 and he has scored 40 runs. In 279 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 28 runs. Lopez has recorded 11 steals on 14 attempts. He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (3 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryne Nelson (2-4) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.60 ERA in 72 1/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.

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