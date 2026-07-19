Otto Lopez And Marlins Play Brewers On July 19

Lopez is hitting for a .335 BA, .368 OBP and .505 SLG with a 14.1% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .873, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 61 runs. In 419 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 46 runs. Lopez has recorded 18 steals on 21 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

The Brewers will send Robert Gasser (2-4) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.24 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.

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