Otto Lopez And Marlins Play Brewers On July 18

Lopez is hitting for a .336 BA, .370 OBP and .508 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .877, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 61 runs. In 414 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 45 runs. Lopez has recorded 17 steals on 20 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Brewers.

Shane Drohan (4-3 with a 3.09 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season.

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