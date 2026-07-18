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Otto Lopez
Miami Marlins

Otto Lopez

Miami Marlins • #6 2B

Otto Lopez And Marlins Play Brewers On July 18

Otto Lopez and his Miami Marlins will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Saturday, July 18 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Lopez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Lopez is hitting for a .336 BA, .370 OBP and .508 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .877, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 61 runs. In 414 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 45 runs. Lopez has recorded 17 steals on 20 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Brewers.

Shane Drohan (4-3 with a 3.09 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Otto Lopez

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