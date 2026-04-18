Otto Lopez And Marlins Face Brewers On April 18

Lopez is hitting for a .347 BA, .400 OBP and .583 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .983, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 14 runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. Lopez has recorded three steals on four attempts. He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (3 for 5 with a triple, a home run and two RBIs) against the Brewers.

Brandon Woodruff (1-0 with a 4.32 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season.

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