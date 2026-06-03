Oswald Peraza And Angels Take On Rockies On June 3

Peraza is hitting for a .280 BA, .339 OBP and .458 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 4.9% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 18 runs. In 184 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 15 runs. Peraza has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen gets the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 7.22 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.

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