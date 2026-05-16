Oswald Peraza And Angels Square Off Against Dodgers On May 16

Peraza is hitting for a .272 BA, .336 OBP and .465 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 13 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 11 runs. Peraza has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

Justin Wrobleski gets the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.42 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.

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